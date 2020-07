The Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) system was set up in 1987. Each GPC comprises People's Action Party MPs who scrutinise the policies of a specific ministry.

However, after the 1991 election, the standing of the GPCs appears to have dropped.

I call on the Government to grant GPCs more teeth and allow opposition MPs, Non-Constituency MPs and Nominated MPs the chance to sit in different GPCs and lend different perspectives to government policies.

K. Sabesan