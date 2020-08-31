Give bus drivers the recognition they deserve

Being a bus driver is a thankless job and I agree with Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung that we should appreciate their work (Covid-19 no excuse to abuse bus drivers: Ong Ye Kung, ST Online, Aug 23).

As an early riser, I'm used to seeing public buses on the road before 4am. I came to know that these buses ferry bus drivers to the interchange for them to start their morning shift.

There are more than 5,000 public buses currently in operation. Indeed, this is a tiring job having to meet the incessant demands of commuters.

Given that their job involves driving for hours on our congested roads and dealing with the general public, the least we can do is to say hello to them when we board or return their greetings, while a word of thanks can bring a smile to the driver's face and make the journey more pleasant.

Bus drivers are generally cheerful, friendly and helpful.

Although there is an appreciation day held every year for public transport workers, this is insufficient if commuters who treat these workers badly and without respect don't change their mindset.

Our dedicated bus drivers face many pressures. Commuters should say hello to the driver every time they board a bus and thank them when they arrive at their destination.

Bus drivers take pride in their job and are committed to getting people to where they need to go safely.

But the drivers also need to be able to do their job safely without having to put up with bad behaviour. A little respect goes a long way.

Cheng Choon Fei