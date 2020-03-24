Get tougher on non-essential travel

With the significant increase in imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore, it is time all residents view the possible consequences of importing the virus very seriously. (Number of infections here could rise in coming weeks, say experts, March 20).

I suggest that the Government, besides requiring all Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning here to complete a 14-day stay-home notice, take even tougher action before the number of imported Covid-19 cases rises further. Possible deterrent measures include:

•Requiring all Singaporeans to pay a significant special tax if they travel overseas for vacation or non-work purposes. Those travelling for work purposes should seek approval from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before making the trip, and the company sponsoring their trip should similarly pay a significant special tax. This is because with technology, there should be very few situations truly requiring face-to-face meetings overseas.

•Disallow pass holders who choose to travel overseas for vacation or non-work purposes from returning to Singapore until further notice. For those who have to travel for work purposes, MOM approval as well as a significant special tax on the company should similarly apply.

While these measures may seem drastic, the human and economic cost arising from Covid-19 spreading further in Singapore is high.

We simply cannot afford to let the inconsiderate actions of individuals or businesses affect the entire country.

Luo Siao Ping