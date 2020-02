During the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis, there was an effective public campaign against spitting in public spaces.

People became very conscious about this unsanitary habit as they were fearful that it could spread the Sars virus.

Now, 17 years later, people have become very complacent again. This is even though the coronavirus is now upon us.

For the sake of public health, it is time we fine those who indiscriminately spit in public.

Seow Kian Wee