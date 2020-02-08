Get parents of addicts involved in war against drugs

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in its reply to my letter highlighted Singapore's comprehensive and determined strategy in the fight against drugs (Working with the community to fight against drug abuse, Feb 5).

But in my humble opinion, those tool kits are simply not sufficient because the number of those taking drugs has remained somewhat consistent over the last few years, with the number of young people getting into drugs increasing.

As CNB is more a law enforcement agency than an educational institution, do these conflicting aims affect the agency's suitability to educate the public on drug matters?

Maybe we need to consider separating enforcement from education and rehabilitation.

My son got into drugs and I have journeyed with a few other parents who are in a similar situation. How about the Government actively engaging parents like us?

It could engage us in discussions, get our views and share with us its processes, so as to get an external view on whether they are potentially effective or not.

Forget about how well we are doing compared with other countries. We want to know how we can do better for Singaporeans.

Brief us on CNB's latest rehabilitative initiatives and engagement with ethnic communities.

Maybe we can offer better ideas as we are helping our children do better as recovering addicts.

Parents like us are very passionate about combating the drug scourge. We have the experience of having to live with a drug addict in our families and have much to offer in the war against drugs.

Frank Singam