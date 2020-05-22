Forum: Full coverage of delayed EPL games when season resumes

We thank Mr Jaya Balan Kanagasundram for his feedback, (Subscribers not getting the live football they paid for, May 19).

The English Premier League has announced that clubs will return to small group training, the first step towards the league's plan of restarting the current season of Premier League matches.

This comes after it received the green light from the British government to resume the current season's matches.

We look forward to the season resuming in the next month or so, and are closely communicating with the Premier League on the progress. We are fully committed to bringing our customers full coverage of all the games that have been delayed once the season restarts.

In the unfortunate event that the Premier League is unable to resume the season's matches, we will provide customers with options such as offering more channels or rebates on their subscription.

Candy Chua

Vice-President, Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel