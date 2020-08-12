Front-liners know they are supported in Covid-19 battle

The official recognition, gratitude and financial incentives that front-line medical staff get from an appreciative Government, together with the warm support from almost everyone in Singapore society, make our fight against the coronavirus that much more meaningful and consequential.

We have been lauded, we have not been discriminated against and we know we are not in it alone (S'pore will emerge more united from shared ordeal: PM Lee, Aug 10).

While some medical staff in other countries saw their fight as fruitless and fraught with danger at every turn because of administrative oversights and neglect, and others felt abandoned in their exhausting endeavours as logistical support was always deficient, with the authorities making light of the pandemic, this has never been the case here.

The scope and magnitude of the problem were never suppressed, the national effort was always in high gear with pedal pressed to the metal, and there were regular tweaks and improvements to the approach.

The coronavirus continues to confound countries in the ways it can perpetuate itself. The only dead certain fact is that new waves will strike us the minute the virus detects a chink in the national armoury.

And it would be naive national policy to postulate that a vaccine, itself fraught with unknown peril and undetermined efficacy against mutated viral strains, would prove a panacea.

We are barely into our sixth month, and already fatigue is making its way into a Singaporean society clamouring for more relaxation of social distancing measures.

But how we handle the changes demanded by the complexity of the problem, based on the evolving medical and societal scenarios, will see us either grasp or lose the opportunity to win the future.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)