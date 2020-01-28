Forum: World needs leaders who have moral integrity

Former foreign minister George Yeo's views on the forces unleashed by technology and how they challenge us morally are insightful (Moral leadership in a fragmenting world, Jan 25).

His call for moral leadership in a world that seems to be running amok, brought about by advances in, for example, artificial intelligence and technological development, is priceless advice for would-be leaders in every sphere of life: from politics to academia, research laboratories to the marketplace, and civil service to religion.

Our world needs leaders - not just ordinary leaders, but moral leaders. These are leaders who not only are academically qualified, skilful, and able to generate wealth, but also have moral integrity.

I hope Mr Yeo's advice will be heeded. His speech should be made required reading for those attending a course on leadership.

Daniel Koh Kah Soon