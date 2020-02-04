Forum: Working with the community to fight against drug abuse

We thank Mr Frank Singam for his letter (More can be done in the fight against drug problem, Jan 30) and his support for a drug-free Singapore.

Singapore's comprehensive and determined strategy in the fight against drugs has kept its drug situation well under control, despite the worsening situation globally.

Preventive drug education is our first line of defence. The young are particularly vulnerable. The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) works with people in positions of influence, such as parents, counsellors and educators, to equip them with information and toolkits that can help them guide the youth. We also conduct many anti-drug talks, skits and exhibitions to support them in their efforts.

The CNB actively uses social media platforms in our preventive education efforts. For example, we regularly post infographics and video clips which explain the harms of drugs. Later this month, the National Council Against Drug Abuse will be launching an interactive short film High, produced by local film-maker Royston Tan. The film aims to engage youth in candid conversations about drug abuse and its harmful realities.

The bureau also works with community groups. For example, the "Dadah Itu Haram" (or Drugs are Forbidden) campaign has seen strong support from the Malay-Muslim community. The "Bothaiporulai Ethirthu Nirpom" (or We Stand United Against Drugs) campaign was recently launched to expand outreach within the Indian community.

The Government also places a heavy emphasis on the rehabilitation of drug abusers.

Last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs strengthened the rehabilitation regime to provide drug abusers with more support to break the cycle of addiction. Drug abusers who do not face other concurrent charges are now channelled to the drug rehabilitation centre regime, where they undergo specialised programmes, including psychological-based intervention, family reintegration as well as vocational and employability skills training, to ease their rehabilitation and re-integration into society.

The community is an important ally in our fight against the scourge of drugs. Together, we will keep our homes, streets and communities drug-free.

Sng Chern Hong

Director, Communications Division

Central Narcotics Bureau