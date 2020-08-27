Forum: Working together to protect sport from abuse

We thank Mr Vincent Ong for his feedback (Strengthen safe sport policies to prevent athlete abuse, Aug 25).

Everyone has a right to safe sport and it takes a collective effort to build a safe sporting culture in Singapore.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Safe Sport Commission have put in place safe sport policies and reporting channels for anyone who needs help to reach out safely and anonymously. This could be through a safeguarding officer appointed by the national sports association (NSA) or directly to the Safe Sport Taskforce at safe_sport@sport.gov.sg

Safeguarding sport is an ongoing effort, and SportSG remains committed to working with all stakeholders in the sporting community, including NSAs, coaches, athletes and volunteers, to enhance current policies and support measures, and create awareness about acceptable behaviours in sport.

To date, about 100 safeguarding officers have been trained, and more safe sport engagements will be rolled out to educate the sporting community on how we may collectively safeguard sport from any forms of abuse.

Let's continue to work together to strengthen safe sport in Singapore. For more information on safe sport, visit: https://www.sportsingapore.gov.sg/Athletes-Coaches/Safe-Sport

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore