Forum: Work injury compensation: Place of work doesn't matter

We thank Mr Bernard Chua for his feedback (Work-from-home injury compensation not practicable, June 8).

The Work Injury Compensation Act compensates employees with work injury, regardless of where they work. This can include locations other than a registered workplace and where no formal risk assessments had been carried out.

As a result, employees may claim compensation for work injuries sustained while working from home, at a client's premises, or while attending off-site work training. Insurance will also cover valid claims for work injuries sustained at home or at any location.

This is a longstanding practice. The basis for determining claim validity is also consistent across all work injury claims.

There must be evidence that the injury arose out of and in the course of work. It does not matter where the injury is sustained.

If the injury arose from general household activities such as cooking or cleaning, it would not be considered as being related to work even if the employee was working from home at the time the injury occurred.

Christopher Koh

Director

Occupational Safety and Health Unit

Ministry of Manpower