Forum: Work at long-term improvement of foreign worker welfare

The Covid-19 crisis opens up a Pandora's box of social, public health and humanistic issues regarding how we treat the foreign workers who come here to make a living to support their families back home.

These workers should not be looked upon as cheap labour. Without them toiling in the heat and rain, how do we build our MRT network, landmark buildings and impressive skyscrapers, as well as the many other structures and buildings we see in Singapore today?

We owe it to these workers who have laboured to improve the infrastructure and landscape of Singapore.

Of greatest worry is that of public health.

A lockdown is maximally effective only if the poor sanitation issues are resolved and the cramped living spaces rectified.

The Government should look beyond the current Covid-19 crisis and work towards the long-term improvement of the welfare of these foreign workers.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)