Forum: Wild greenery a boon to nature photographers

Singapore has indeed become more of a "city in a garden" in recent weeks.

Nature in our surroundings has flourished - wildflowers, birds and insects, especially beautiful butterflies, can be seen along footpaths as greenery has been left alone.

The news that more green spaces and road verges in Singapore will soon be spared the grasscutter's blades (More places to have wild greenery left untouched, June 12) is great for nature photography enthusiasts like myself.

We seek to document these rare phenomena, while abiding by social distancing rules.

The nature photography fraternity consists of a great number of retirees who take this hobby as a form of exercise.

As one hobbyist put it humorously online: "This is my only hobby - walking in parks with a camera and spotting birds. Looking for birds is my only motivation to walk."

Art Toh Keng Jeow