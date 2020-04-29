Forum: Why xenophobia is kept at bay here

In the light of the numerous articles reporting cases of xenophobia globally, I was left wondering why Singapore is an exemption in the wave of negativity.

We see Americans discriminating against the Chinese, whom they blame for Covid-19 (Growing wave of racism and hate crimes as virus spreads, April 27).

The Chinese have similarly discriminated against Africans (In China, Africans bear brunt of discrimination as focus turns to foreigners, April 27).

Environmental historian Carl Zimring told The Straits Times that the bigoted idea that immigrants are dirty has its roots in history; that "the stigma of 'dirty work' extends fears of the dirt the workers handle with the workers themselves".

Singaporeans are aware that foreign workers are the ones doing the "dirty work" in the country, from handling our waste to building the flats and skyscrapers where we live and work.

Yet, I am proud that Singaporeans have bucked the trend of being discriminating.

This, I feel, boils down to the responsible leaders who publicly condemn discriminatory comments published, the journalists who help report and raise awareness of the conditions that migrant workers here face, and the commendable actions that some noble Singaporeans - such as National University of Singapore graduate Sudesna Roy Chowdhury, who created a website to help healthcare staff communicate with Bangladeshi workers - have taken.

Singapore's leaders have emphasised the need for unity and solidarity in times of crisis such as this; to not point fingers but to come together.

This may be the difference between Singapore and other countries where discrimination is prevalent.

Lao Jing Hui