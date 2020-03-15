Forum: Why set Medisave withdrawal limit to per-patient basis?

The increase in Medisave funds utilisable for chronic medical ailments from $500 to $700 annually per patient, due to be implemented in 2021, is a welcome move (Higher Medisave withdrawal limit for complex chronic conditions, March 6). It is consistent with a trend that the Government has followed since the scheme as first started more than 10 years ago.

But a separate change to the policy, setting the withdrawal limit to per-patient basis instead of per-account basis, so that the limit of $700 is applied regardless of how many family members' accounts are used for treatment, is confusing and seemingly regressive.

Whereas it is easy, especially with Community Health Assist Scheme, Merdeka Generation or Pioneer Generation governmental subsidies, to treat one chronic condition within the new framework, when more comorbidities are present, it is difficult from the general practitioner's perspective to do so as effectively without compromise towards best practice.

When loved ones want the best care for patients, almost all are willing to contribute their own Medisave monies to help out, and far prefer this to cash outlay.

It is not difficult for doctors to exploit this compassion, but we are subjected to constant auditing by the Ministry of Health and the Central Provident Fund Board, so that any shenanigans perpetrated will be exposed and severely punished, as has happened before.

Were there in-depth consultations with the College of Family Physicians before the ministry came out with this new framework?

What is the logic and rationale behind this new policy, which may prove detrimental to both the welfare of patients and general practitioners, when the original system was working well and not broken?

And if we can still use our Medisave funds to pay towards close relatives' hospital bills, is the new policy inconsistent?

Wouldn't it be far more cost effective to use these funds to provide resolute primary healthcare to stave off protracted and expensive stays in hospitals?

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)