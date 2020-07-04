Forum: Why it isn't fair for managing agents to receive JSS payouts

Ms Angeline Koh's letter raises a pertinent point regarding Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts for managing agents of condominiums (Condo managing agents should pass on JSS payouts to clients, June 27).

The scheme provides wage support to employers, helping firms retain their local employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the case of condominium managing agents, the employees would include security officers and condominium management staff who provide administrative, financial and other operational services.

The Association of Strata Managers' explanation is relevant only to managing agents whose employees do not work at condominiums (Managing agents have also been affected by Covid-19 pandemic, July 2).

These would include their full-time office staff.

JSS payouts are given to employers to support the employment of each of their full-time staff.

In the case of managing agents' employees working full time at condominiums, their salaries and Central Provident Fund contributions are paid fully by the condominiums through the condominium management corporations, or MCSTs.

It would not be fair for the managing agents to be receiving JSS payouts for these staff.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang