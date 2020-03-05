Forum: What we need is a Singaporean etiquette

Mr Christony Lau Pet Keong said that "what we need is tough love and citizen management, as well as public participation to inculcate good values and civic consciousness in our people" (Bring back social behaviour campaigns, March 2).

Using tools such as campaigns to convert "Third World behaviour" into "First World behaviour" is essentially an uphill task akin to a shotgun burst. Consistently internalising certain values in each person from the cradle requires responsible parenting reinforced by schooling and contextual exemplification.

We often dare not chance eye contact with a stranger by offering a friendly smile, unlike people from some countries who would feel rude presenting impassivity.

Offer a "sorry" or "excuse me" when brushing past, blocking or bumping into others with bags. I have seen young people squeeze through gaps in human traffic with nary a word or gesture. It won't kill you to pause to give way.

Saying "sure" is only human when asked "can I take this seat?" Must courtesy be selectively calculated?

There needs to be a Singaporean etiquette. Start with noise consciousness: silent footwear, no dragging of feet and no stomping up or down stairs. Don't startle others with your voice, music, ring tones, car door tones, music and speakerphone in confined spaces.

Anthony Lee Mui Yu