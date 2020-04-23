Forum: What an exit strategy for Covid-19 could look like

The question occupying most minds now is whether there is an exit strategy for the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we test more people, we may find that we cannot achieve a single-digit number of daily affected new cases among the non-dorm population. The virus is here to stay until herd immunity builds up.

The dilemma lies in trying to strike a balance between the needs of many in the general population against fear for the few who will die.

As the majority of cases tend to be mild and even asymptomatic among young working adults, perhaps a utilitarian approach to the problem should be considered to prevent the spectre of unemployment and business failure from raising its head.

Measures to restrict work and businesses from carrying on should not extend beyond June 1.

Increasingly limited healthcare resources should be focused on treating the moderately and severely ill.

Mask-wearing in air-conditioned places and other areas with poor ventilation should be continued for at least another three months after June 1, together with hand hygiene and safe distancing.

However, in areas of open ventilation such as parks, mask-wearing among the general public should not be made mandatory as open ventilation allows the virus to be carried elsewhere by air currents.

Where possible, instead of being air-conditioned, places where people congregate should be converted into open ventilation systems with fans and open windows.

Working from home for at least a few days of the week should continue to be encouraged as it will decrease the number of people using public transport.

Work arrangements for those on a five-day work week who currently have both Saturdays and Sundays off can be rearranged so that they take a week day off instead.

This will decrease the weekend crowds at restaurants and shopping malls.

The pathological effects of a virus depend on the virus itself, the exposure dose, as well as host factors.

We can try to decrease exposure with the measures already in place, but, due to genetic factors, some of those infected will do worse than others and it is difficult to do anything about this.

As cloth masks are only about 60 per cent effective, I wonder if, by donning such masks, we may unknowingly be exposing ourselves to micro-doses of the virus and, in doing so, contribute to building up our own and the herd's immunity.

Anne Chong Su Yan (Dr)