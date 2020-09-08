Forum: Weathering crisis - learn from the Pioneer Generation

The Pioneer Generation got by without the advantage of national reserves. They endured and persevered. With fortitude, they laid the foundation of financial prudence - to the benefit of future generations.

From the 1960s to the early 1970s, the communists came, the British left, Singapore was kicked out of Malaysia. This little island had to fend for itself.

People from that time had an indomitable spirit.

Fast forward to present-day Singapore, ranked among the world's most competitive economies and boasting First World amenities.

Amid the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, as we attempt to mitigate the economic fallout, we have drawn down from our reserves, using the funds judiciously to buffer our people from misery.

We are also given an opportunity to better ourselves through training programmes.

Hopefully, people do not take all these benefits as an entitlement.

The world has changed, perhaps so have people's willpower.

What drove the indomitable spirit of the Pioneer Generation is that they had little to lose.

Let's count our blessings and use our resources wisely.

Chow Kok Fai