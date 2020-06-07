Forum: Voting right the best thing to do for future generations

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling is rightfully concerned that the more than $90 billion spent from our reserves to help businesses and families keep afloat will seriously affect what is available for future generations (Concerns raised over fiscal prudence and constraints, June 5).

This is especially so as Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has said that our economic position will be weakened in the coming years (Crisis poses challenges over next 5-10 years: DPM, May 28).

Our reserves built up painstakingly over the past five decades are partially the hard work of our forebears, but accumulated mainly through the diligence and thrift of the present two generations of Singaporeans - and these funds saved for just such a rainy day deservedly should be spent on us now, where many are in dire financial straits.

By ensuring we have a lifeline today, we will then be better positioned to fight another day. Otherwise, talk of future generations is superfluous.

It will be a hard slog henceforth for a decade or so, as will be the case for all global economies. But we are by no means left destitute with the economy in shambles even as we must strive to rise once again. There is a lot of fight left in this generation of Singaporeans.

And it will all commence soon by choosing the best government at the polls - one that will not let populist measures hold the nation back from the disciplined processes critical for the revival of the economy and replenishing of the reserves.

That is the best thing we can do for future generations.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)