Forum: Voices Of Youth

Educate public on disposal of masks

Many people are turning to disposable masks as a means of protection against the coronavirus. The demand and use of the masks have incurred more costs than benefits to society.

Disposable masks produce a large amount of plastic waste over a short time.

For hygiene reasons, they cannot be recycled and should be discarded after use. If they are not discarded properly, they become an environmental hazard.

There have been reports of mask litter in various parts of Singapore. This could lead to transmission of the virus.

More effort should be put into educating people on the proper use and disposal of masks.

Aaron Tan Rong Qing, 20

Undergraduate

Appreciating those on the front line

It is heartening to learn that Singaporeans are penning notes of support and encouragement to front-line healthcare workers. Without these selfless workers, the fight against the coronavirus would be an uphill battle.

I also extend my gratitude to stakeholders in the education sector.

Thanks to the Ministry of Education for its prompt implementation of measures in response to the outbreak. Such a move is key to ensuring minimal disruption to school activities planned before the outbreak.

I also appreciate the executive and administrative staff for stepping up cleanliness in the school compounds.

Mohd Irfaan Mohd Ariffin, 18

JC 1 student

Boost cultural quotient of youth

The new Asia-Ready Exposure Programme announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is another step towards better equipping our youth to take on the world. But while it is important to learn new skills and explore new opportunities, I find the lack of focus on increasing our cultural quotient disturbing.

Singaporeans might come from one of the busiest trading centres in the region, but they might find it hard to thrive in other countries and cultures on skills alone.

The need for sensitivity when working overseas and dealing with people of other backgrounds is critical if our youth are to truly take advantage of their learning experiences overseas.

Leroy Cheong Kai Thong, 16

JC 1 student

