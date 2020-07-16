Forum: Vital for political leaders to engage youth

Sengkang GRC is a relatively young estate. In future, when new estates such as those in Bidadari, the Southern waterfront, Tengah and Tampines North are fully developed, they will attract younger voters to move in and set up home.

Hence, the People's Action Party (PAP) must focus more on these young voters while not neglecting the older generation. The next and subsequent general elections will be tough as more from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations - traditionally more supportive of the PAP - are gone. The younger generation is different and unlike the older die-hard supporters of the PAP.

The 4G and even 5G leaders should start immediately to rebuild the trust of voters, especially the young. The needs and aspirations of younger voters go beyond just bread-and-butter issues.

When young people become engaged politically, they want to take on greater responsibilities and make their voices heard. In the process, they gain a better understanding of who they are and what they value in life. They believe they can harness their unique abilities to make a difference.

Many young people who are not old enough to vote are nonetheless active in expressing their views and follow politics in some way, as demonstrated on social media platforms.

Their outlook could evolve depending on changing national conditions and policies, world events, technological innovations and so on.

The PAP leaders need to think and work fast if they wish to engage youth and win their votes.

Cheng Choon Fei