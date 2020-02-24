Forum: Use SkillsFuture to make lifelong learning a culture

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Government released a Budget that is responsive not only to immediate needs but also to those crucial to the nation's mid- to long-term survival.

I am most excited about the Government's investment in the workforce and businesses in the form of SkillsFuture and assistance for small and medium-sized enterprises, respectively.

I recently moved to Washington and, from what I have observed of American politics, it is clear to me that the land of dreams is facing an existential crisis. It is battling automation, technology, legacy systems and globalisation.

The Trump camp is nostalgic for the America of the 1990s, when manufacturing jobs were booming and Americans had a good quality of life. But the American population has not been prepared for the changes that technology and automation are bringing and for other countries leapfrogging America into the future without investing in legacy systems.

So we must be quick to learn lessons and remain nimble.

One of the biggest advantages we have is the Government's willingness to assist Singaporeans in learning and adapting continually, as seen with SkillsFuture. Developing a mindset of lifelong learning is critical for us to remain relevant in the world.

While we encourage mid-career professionals to upskill and retrain, if lifelong learning is to become a culture, SkillsFuture should be made available to those aged seven and above. That would help get the young to adopt a culture of learning as well as learning skills outside of school and out of interest or curiosity.

The SkillsFuture portal should evolve into a personalised platform where you can key in your age, areas of need and areas of interest, similar to the website of non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy.

Additionally, I believe more Singaporeans would take advantage of the portal if there were a range of courses that were free, as well as advanced or certification courses.

We should encourage the use of online learning to keep costs down and broaden access.

The portal could also carry reviews of the service providers so that people can identify those of quality. This would transform the SkillsFuture portal into a marketplace for developing a love for learning.

Sujatha Selvakumar