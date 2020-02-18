Forum: Use robots to minimise risk of virus spreading

It is unfortunate that a Certis officer was likely infected by the coronavirus while doing his job to serve quarantine orders to two people from Wuhan (Certis officer had served quarantine orders before symptoms set in, Feb 11).

We now know that the virus is highly contagious. When I read that enforcement officers from the Ministry of Manpower are doing house visits to check on workers serving the mandatory leave of absence (LOA), I worry for them (and for those who they come into contact with later).

Published pictures show them wearing only face masks as protection during their checks.

This is the best time to harness robot technology to carry out jobs like serving quarantine orders in suspected cases, conducting checks on LOA workers, cleaning and disinfecting premises, or even serving meals to infected patients in isolated areas.

I believe such moves will help to minimise contact with the virus for workers in these lines of work.

Low Mei Mei