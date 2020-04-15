Forum: Use detailed mobile phone tracking for contact tracing

The people doing contact tracing for Covid-19 patients are striving industriously to collect details to contain the contagion.

Due to nervousness or forgetfulness, patients and their families may not be able to provide full details of the locations they visited in the past 14 days.

I suggest using mobile phone tracking to make contact tracing more efficient, as the smartphone penetration rate in Singapore is high.

National health should take precedence over privacy concerns.

The authorities should obtain the patient's consent, and then work with telecommunications companies to determine the locations the patient has visited over the past 14 days.

Deploying technology in this way may help answer some of the more perplexing questions about how a patient caught the virus despite reporting not having come into contact with known cases.

Parthasarathy Sudarshan