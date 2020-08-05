Forum: Use central records to ease students' transition pains

We refer to Madam Kang Soh Teng's letter (Ease students' transition from primary to secondary school, July 27).

In our work with students, parents and educators, we often hear of two dramatic transitions in a student's educational journey - one from pre-school to primary school and the other from primary to secondary school.

Going from pre-school to primary school requires a pupil to adjust from a very child-centric environment immersed in play and hands-on learning to one that is more regulated and structured in focus.

Similarly, students moving from primary to secondary education face an increase in examinable subjects. Exacerbating this situation is the required adjustment to an entirely different school, with most secondary school students having to grapple with an unfamiliar school culture, staff, peers and new routines.

To many, this may feel like starting from scratch, especially if the student has a specific learning difference like dyslexia.

Given our emphasis on inclusive educational practices, how effectively we manage transitions attests to the quality of inclusivity.

Since 2001, a centralised student record system, known as the School Cockpit System, has acted as a repository of student information and is made available to all public schools in Singapore. Studies on special education in Singapore have urged that this information be referred to consistently, especially for transitioning students with disabilities or learning differences.

The deliberate and timely use of information available in student records upon admission to a secondary school prompts planning and action. It instils confidence in students and parents that there is an understanding of these new students, and the seamless continuity of information and support enables more informed practices in classrooms.

Geetha Shantha Ram

Director, SpLD Assessment Services, English Language and Literacy Division and Staff Professional Development Division

Dyslexia Association of Singapore