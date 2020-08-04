Forum: United States a much-needed counterbalancing force to China

Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi argued that America's attempt to resist the growth of China will alienate it from other countries (US will not succeed in isolating China, Aug 1).

I reckon that the member states of Asean do not share his view.

The absence of a counterbalancing force like that of the United States would give China free rein to dominate the South China Sea. It is in the interests of Asean that China's rise be checked (The ball is now in Asean's court, July 22).

That Singapore continues to call for a rule-based world order, despite China's refusal to recognise the arbitral tribunal ruling that dismissed China's nine-dash line and claims to most of the South China Sea, also demonstrates the merits of having another superpower checking China's rise.

In the world of international relations, let us remind ourselves that realpolitik remains the guiding principle of every country's foreign policy.

Faisal Maricar