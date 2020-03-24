Forum: Unacceptable to excuse NUS students' alleged cheating

I am concerned about the alleged cheating in a practical examination by National University of Singapore students (NUS students allegedly abuse Covid-19 measures to cheat during exam, March 20).

The undergraduates are supposed to be the pillars of future Singapore. Many may be holding positions of great influence years down the road.

To give excuses for their bad behaviour is absolutely unacceptable.

Since the students know that their actions are morally wrong, the only thing they should do is to own up, apologise and accept any punishment meted out.

NUS should not have allowed such practical examinations to be held without invigilation. It should know better than to trust the students blindly.

Foo Sing Kheng