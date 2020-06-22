Forum: Tweaking manpower policy could boost social cohesion

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam's recent call for Singapore to strengthen its social compact comes at a critical time for our nation as we battle the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for the long-term recovery post-Covid-19 (Strengthening a compact of 'self-effort and selflessness', June 18).

Mr Tharman gave the Government's pledge that its priority is to save jobs and help Singaporeans who lost their jobs to bounce back into work. He went on to say that this is not just an economic issue but a social one. That the Government is tackling unemployment as a priority is very heartening to Singaporeans who have lost their jobs as well as those who are fearful of losing their jobs.

While many Singaporeans recognise that global competition for talents is here to stay with our open economy, it will give Singaporeans a greater sense of cohesion if the Government reviews its manpower policies by granting fewer employment passes and S passes. This will increase the employability of our citizens.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan