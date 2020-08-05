Forum: Trivialising divorce creates problems

I appreciate Professor Chan Wing Cheong's desire to reduce acrimony in divorces and help families heal after a marriage breakdown (Consider allowing no-fault divorce to remove blame game when couples split, July 9).

However, I disagree that allowing for unilateral or no-fault divorce is the correct solution for reducing acrimony. While it may sound enticing, such a move is over-simplistic and creates new problems without effectively addressing current ones.

No-fault divorce reduces the solemn act of marriage to a legal contract which can be exited at any time by consent between spouses.

However, it does not consider the adverse, long-term impact it has on children, extended families and society. Decades of research have shown that divorce results in poorer health as well as economic and socio-development outcomes for individuals and for society.

Instead, we should focus on addressing problems and closing loopholes in our current system. These include:

Unethical behaviour by divorce lawyers and lucrative fees in the divorce industry.

Lack of marriage therapy, counselling and conflict resolution mechanisms within the current family justice framework. Conflict resolution and marriage recovery should be a core feature of Singapore's family justice system.

Possible entrenched, systemic gender bias in the family system.

The trivialisation of divorce and the basic family structure, far from enhancing a society's welfare, creates longer-term problems for all affected parties - children, women, men and governments.

As we collectively shape Singapore's social compact and fabric for the years ahead, let us adopt a mindful and honest approach in our family policies

that will best secure the future for ourselves and future generations.

Ivan Teo