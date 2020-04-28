Forum: Trip to pet supply store similar to visiting supermarket

As a pet owner, I agree that the sudden closure of pet supply stores has caused significant difficulties (Good reasons to reopen pet supply stores, by Ms Wheatley June Audrey, April 25).

I placed online orders with two stores at the weekend, and the earliest delivery dates for both were in two weeks or later due to the surge in demand.

Fortunately, I have supplies to last until then, though I may have to ration certain items. I cannot imagine how others are coping if they do not have enough supplies.

Online stores also charge a fee if an order does not meet the minimum sum for free delivery. This may impact those from lower-income households.

And pet owners who are elderly and not tech-savvy may not be able to make purchases online.

Supermarkets may offer some choices of dog and cat food, but most of the brands available may not be of the same quality as those available at dedicated pet supply stores.

As long as proper safe distancing measures are in place and customers do not loiter, a visit to such shops is no different from a trip to the supermarket.

When I visit a pet supply store, I spend at most 10 minutes there, compared with double that time at a supermarket.

Oh Jen Jen (Dr)