Forum: TPG has assured IMDA it will resolve customer service issues

We thank Mr Lim Choo Beng for his feedback on TPG and its customer service standards (Telco's seniors' offer disappoints, Sept 11).

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) expects operators to take consumers' feedback seriously.

We have asked TPG to investigate all complaints and resolve issues raised expeditiously. TPG has assured IMDA that it will invest more resources to improve the customer service experience, including hiring more customer service staff, and setting up a dedicated hotline for senior customers.

We are closely monitoring the situation, especially the steps taken by TPG to resolve all customer service issues.

Foo Wen Dee

Director

Communications and Marketing Division

Infocomm Media Development Authority