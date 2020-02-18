Forum: Town council adheres to guidelines set by authorities

We thank Mr Phua Chin Teck for his feedback (Review impact of mosquito control operations on water supply, Jan 28).

Ang Mo Kio Town Council, in maintaining the water tanks, adheres to the guidelines the authorities have set. This ensures a safe and reliable water supply to residents.

Mosquito control measures in our estates are conducted by licensed pest control operators. These measures have to be carried out according to the guidelines stipulated by the authorities.

We are working closely with the National Environment Agency to ensure that our pest control operators adhere to the guidelines.

Concurrently, a joint review with the authorities on the piping system to the water tank is ongoing.

Ang Boon Peng

General Manager

Ang Mo Kio Town Council