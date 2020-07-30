Forum: Too much screen time may hurt children

The use of digital devices has become part of the modern Singaporean family life.

In the last decade, we have witnessed a significant shift towards these devices, ranging from household electronic lock systems to online grocery and food shopping.

I am concerned about the amount of screen time that babies and very young children are being exposed to these days.

Family physicians are seeing more and more children showing significant eyesight problems, speech and language developmental delays and/or behavioural issues concerning hyperactivity. Some of them were presented at such a late stage in their lives that the problem actually interferes with their subsequent intellectual and behavioural development, causing further stress and anxiety to their families. Many of these children require further specialist assessments and interventions, further aggravating mental and financial distress.

Family physicians find that one of the common risk factors is that these children used digital devices excessively at a very young age. Some of them actually showed good recovery when their screen time was replaced by more nurturing parental interactive activities.

There is now emerging evidence showing an association of early use of digital devices with children's delayed physical, psychosocial and behavioural development.

Singaporeans can play a part in curbing the excessive use of digital devices in families by creating a more holistic "screen-free" environment in which family members can relate with one another to strengthen family stability and the children's emotional and cultural intelligence levels.

Society should support parents in limiting the use of digital devices for their children in many ways. While the adults can responsibly manage their screen time themselves, young children will depend on others to make good choices for them by setting good examples and limiting their screen time.

It is not easy to juggle work with family time. But we know we can always adjust. The best gift we can give to children is actually to spend our precious time interacting with them instead of using a lifeless computer screen to replace our parental roles.

Tan Wei Beng (Dr)