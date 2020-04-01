Forum: Time to 'pause' Industry 4.0?

With the current Covid-19 pandemic, jobs are being lost by the millions globally and unemployment can only increase as ever more countries fall into recession, the likes of which we have not seen since the Great Depression.

Shouldn't we be asking ourselves if this is not the time to press "pause" on the rise of Industry 4.0?

Globally, an ever-increasing number of blue- and white-collar workers are being replaced or displaced by Industry 4.0's smart systems.

Can Industry 4.0 create new jobs or professions quick enough to keep pace with such replacement or displacement - especially now, amid the prospect of a global depression?

Governments and businesses are meant to create an enabling environment to assist and support their existing workforce to transit to an Industry 4.0 workplace through lifelong learning, upskilling and reskilling.

However, such a workplace transition was already difficult enough in the best of times, what more during this crisis?

From a company standpoint, I welcome Industry 4.0 with open arms as it would help me to increase my profits and cut costs.

But from a humanity standpoint, should I be doing that at a time when millions are losing their jobs?

Should I put my company's profits before that of a fellow human who only wants to feed himself and his family?

Chew Kok Liang