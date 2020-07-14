Forum: Time to lower voting age to 18

The voting age in many parts of the world is 18, but Singapore maintains the voting age at 21.

I believe the time has come to lower the voting age in Singapore, as a general political awakening of younger voters has been shown in GE2020 (Don't lower voting age to 18 for now, by Ho Song Yee, July 13).

In the Internet age, our youth are not ignorant of politics and world issues; they possess wisdom, intellectual maturity and political literacy; they are forward-thinking, level-headed individuals.

By lowering the voting age to 18, we will encourage civic responsibility at an earlier age, and thereby promote lasting social involvement and political participation by our youth.

In addition, we will be giving them an active stake in the future of Singapore.

Our 18-year-olds are trusted with responsibilities such as drinking or driving. They are being conscripted to national service, and if they are old enough to defend Singapore, they are old enough to vote.

We must recognise their ability and show our faith in their capacity to participate in the future growth of our political system.

I hope the Government has the political will to lower the voting age from 21 to 18. The political system has to care about the up-and-coming generation; the youth are the future.

Loong Chik Tong