Forum: Time to introduce laws on fixed-gear bicycles

The report on the 13-year-old who fell to her death while riding a fixed-gear bicycle raises a regulatory issue (Girl was riding fixed-gear bicycle before fatal fall, Sept 4).

It is possible that the bicycle did not have front brakes as fixed-gear bicycles allow a cyclist to apply a braking force with his legs and bodyweight, by resisting the rotation of the cranks (that is, pedalling backwards).

Therefore, a number of young cyclists in Singapore might think that brakes are not strictly necessary.

In addition, fixed-gear riding has attained some sort of a cult status or cool image in Singapore.

While laws in Singapore govern a number of aspects for cycling, I am quite surprised that there are no specific regulations on bicycles with no front brakes or on those using back-pedal brakes.

This is in contrast to more established cycling nations like the United Kingdom, where the laws specify the need for front brakes in fixed-wheel bicycles.

Perhaps it is time the authorities gave some thought to this matter before more get injured or killed.

Edmond Lim Chye Kwang