Forum: Time slot reserved for seniors at swimming complexes not ideal

I refer to Sport Singapore's reply to Mr Tan See Khiang's letter regarding the segmented timings for the use of ActiveSG swimming pools (Swimming complex usage timings will be tweaked if needed, June 25).

The time slot reserved for seniors to use the pools is from 6.30am to 8.45am daily. This timing is far from ideal for seniors to exercise.

I believe that if stakeholders - including lifeguards - and members had been consulted, then Sport Singapore would have known that the timing best suited for seniors is between noon and 2pm, when the pools are least utilised.

Please reconsider the segmented timings, and take action to help our seniors.

Peter Khaw