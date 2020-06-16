Forum: Time ripe for a pan-Asian university

Fear of China's rise as a superpower, compounded by the coronavirus blame game, is fuelling anti-Chinese sentiment in many Western societies. Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, there have been many reports of physical attacks, verbal abuse and racial tirades directed against those of East Asian descent.

Large numbers of international students from China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia may now be reconsidering their plans to study in the West.

The time is ripe for a pan-Asian university. It will be beneficial for Asians of different origins to deepen their understanding of diverse Asian civilisations, economies and peoples to promote a harmonious and shared future.

And as globalisation beats a retreat, Asians will find a stronger sense of belonging, hospitality and relevance in Asia, especially if anti-Asian sentiment in the West persists for some time.

Singapore's international stature, multiculturalism, economic competitiveness, geopolitical sensitivities, education excellence and external orientation make it the ideal location for such a university.

This university can be a model 21st-century institution, applying leading educational technologies and facilitating collaborative student experiences.

Through strategic collaboration, it can draw some of its academic programmes, teaching faculty, research capabilities and student base from our six public universities.

Instead of being a traditional institution, it can operate on a hub-and-spoke model, with satellite campuses in, say, the Middle East, China, India and South Korea, as well as elsewhere in South-east Asia.

In this way, students would be able to spend their educational journey in several countries for an immersive and diverse Asian experience. Community activities could be arranged to integrate them with local schools and communities.

There are numerous benefits for Singapore. The university could enhance its status as a global-Asia hub, as well as its international attractiveness, economic relevance, talent agenda and educational sophistication.

It could also open up economic opportunities for Singaporeans, especially the young, by increasing their appreciation of and affinity with the greater Asia region.

Charlie Ang Hwa Leong