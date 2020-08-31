Forum: Tightened job rules may not deter employers

We have an enormous buffer of foreign workers here who have contributed immensely to the economy while it was booming.

But now that ominous times are looming and unemployment rates rising, priority for jobs should rightfully go to locals (Job rules tightened so S'poreans have more access to vacancies, Aug 28 ).

Increasing the minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass (EP) or S Pass holders may ensure that only the most cost-effective and efficient foreign workers with the best qualifications get the jobs, but ignores the common malpractice of employers who declare a high pay for pass-holders, then get disbursement back from them.

Amply qualified locals who should have got the job lose out to the foreigner simply because of the salary differential and not on aptitude or attitude.

Very few cases involving such circumvention of the law are successfully prosecuted in court. It reflects how difficult it is to prove such guilt in the courts.

The authorities are dependent only on complaints made by the public and proof of non-compliance with the law is mainly dependent on pass-holders testifying for the prosecution against employers.

But why would they want to do that when their jobs are at stake and they are also punishable for being complicit in the illegal act?

If pass-holders testifying against employers are spared punishment, far more such cases would come to the fore.

If pass-holders are also compelled to make Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, local jobs would be less attractive to them and there would also be less incentive for bosses to prefer them over local employees.

Yik Keng Yeong