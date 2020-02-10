Forum: Tighten leave of absence requirements

Since the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) was raised to orange, we have seen the ugly side of Singapore.

One possible problematic area is those returning from China and put on the mandatory 14-day leave of absence. Many live with other tenants or landlords' families.

These people may be inadvertently exposed, and as no restrictions have been imposed on them, they would go about their daily lives, thus exposing the risk to others they come into contact with.

Also, many businesses would want their workers back on the job as quickly as possible. They would rather take the risk of ignoring the leave of absence than losing business. I hope the Government will tighten its leave of absence requirements.

The action taken against some employers and workers is a good sign (Singapore bans 4 work pass holders, suspends privileges of 6 employers over leave of absence breach, ST Online, Feb 9).

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan