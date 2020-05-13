Forum: Theatre in education could improve if schools have better equipment

I thank local theatre company Wild Rice for sharing its 2016 production of Monkey Goes West online during the circuit breaker period.

The recorded show captured the delightful reactions from the audience of mostly children.

While it is nice to have such entertainment during this period, it is also a good time to think about an important aspect of primary, secondary and pre-university education - theatre in education.

Especially in the technological age, theatre allows students to learn empathy, tolerance and cooperation through creative expression.

Often interactive, it involves students while raising their awareness of social issues.

Touring and student productions often suffer from poor sound and lighting due to insufficient or inadequate equipment in schools.

I remember that when I was in school, theatrical plays during assembly were fruitless due to bad speakers and acoustics.

The sound was usually muddled and the aims of the production could not be delivered compellingly.

If the Ministry of Education could allocate ample funds for schools to invest in good audio-visual equipment, theatre in education programmes would be more effective and successful.

Enhancing education through the arts improves the well-roundedness of our future generations.

Sharne Sulaiman