Forum: The more views are aired, the more the need to listen

We thank Mr Ang Ah Lay (Set stage for more constructive national dialogue, Sept 2) and Dr Quek Koh Choon (Are we mature enough to hold open discussions?, Sept 2) for their views and agree that we should not shy away from discussions on issues important to Singaporeans that may be complex and sensitive.

This is why the Government has convened the Singapore Together Emerging Stronger Conversations, so that Singaporeans can reflect on, and reimagine, our future together.

Participants have generously shared their diverse views on important bread-and-butter and societal issues. Such conversations provide opportunities to foster mutual understanding.

We will also invite Singaporeans to take action through the Singapore Together Action Networks, which bring together cross-sectoral partners to work on issues that help build a stronger Singapore.

The Emerging Stronger Conversations is only one of many platforms for public dialogue. There are many other ongoing active and vibrant conversations, some led by communities and others convened by government.

The Singaporean identity is a multi-faceted one.

As we find more avenues to express our opinions, we must grow our capacity to listen, empathise, and find common ground. Civility weaves differences together and allows us to negotiate our disagreements while remaining friends.

These traits, as well as a shared conviction that we are collectively responsible for our future Singapore, will help us reconcile our differences, and strengthen cohesion in the face of challenges ahead.

We welcome all Singaporeans to join the Singapore Together Emerging Stronger Conversations at https://go.gov.sg/ESConversations.

Jill Wong

Senior Director

Resilience and Engagement Division

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth