Forum: Tele-consultation may not work as well for those grappling with mental illness

I read with dismay about the removal of psychological treatment from "essential services" exempted from workplace closures (Mental health practitioners disappointed by 'non-essential' status of psychological treatment under Covid-19 circuit breaker measures, ST Online, April 13).

It is difficult to comprehend why bubble tea stores and salons are considered essential, but psychological services, which are a lifeline for many struggling with mental illness, are not.

This classification is disappointing, and seems to contradict earlier commitments by the Government to help vulnerable groups during the pandemic.

It also goes against statements that caring for each other and the vulnerable is a "national imperative" (Social services deemed essential to carry on as usual, April 7).

The uncertainties of the global pandemic have caused anxiety and stress to even the most well-adjusted in society. Across the world, it has been reported that mental health hotlines are getting more calls.

While some practitioners and clients have tried to get by with tele-meetings, they are not always effective. I have heard accounts of therapists having to cancel tele-sessions with their clients because they have been unable to create a conducive environment at home to conduct their sessions.

Likewise, certain clients may not have suitable environments at home for tele-counselling sessions, as there is always the risk of family members intruding or overhearing sessions.

Confidentiality and privacy are paramount to the therapist-client relationship.

Furthermore, telemedicine has reduced efficacy as practitioners are unable to observe non-verbal communication. Like how patients with fever or the flu are able to visit the doctor, shouldn't persons grappling with a mental illness be able to do the same to seek treatment?

As the disruptions brought on by the coronavirus crisis look set to continue, I urge the relevant ministries to reconsider psychological treatment as an essential service. Otherwise, would they be able to explain why psychological services are not considered essential, and detail how the decision to rely on tele-sessions was derived?

Kristen Ong Xinru