Forum: Telco's unfair policies over non-renewal of service contract

I have a fibre broadband subscription with M1, with the contract ending on Oct 4.

As I no longer need the service, I called up customer service to tell them not to renew the contract after it expired.

I was surprised when I was told that I had to call back specifically on Sept 27, seven days before the contract expired in order to do this.

Call one day earlier and I would have to pay early termination penalties even though I am not terminating the contract early.

Call one day after Sept 27, and I would not be allowed to stop the service without paying a penalty as I need to give seven days' notice or the service would automatically continue even though the contract had run out.

This is not an instance of early termination of contract but one of not signing a new one with M1 after the expiration of an existing contract.

To make customers call in on an arbitrarily defined date or subject them to penalties or to continue billing is unfair and unethical. Imagine the impact of this policy on our Pioneer Generation.

I urge the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Consumers Association of Singapore to investigate the relevant policies of M1 and take action to rectify the situation so as to protect consumers, especially our seniors.

Jeremy Teo Chin Ghee