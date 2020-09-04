Forum: Telco's business practice unfair, especially to Pioneer Generation

M1's reply on ending one's service contract confirms that a subscriber has to call in on one specific date to provide notice so that the customer will not continue to be charged subscription (Advance notice given to M1 customers on contract end date, Sept 3; and Telco's unfair policies over non-renewal of service contract, Aug 27).

Calling even a day earlier to stop the service will incur early termination penalties and calling even a day later will result in continued subscription charges despite the contract having run out.

Providing advance notice of the contract end date is irrelevant when M1 does not allow customers to inform it earlier of their intention to stop the service.

The practice of forcing customers to call on only one specific date is unethical and unfair.

The silence of both the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Consumers Association of Singapore on the concerns I raised is deafening.

I hope their silence does not mean that they condone such predatory business practices. This practice is to the detriment of consumers, and especially the Pioneer Generation who can hardly be expected to remember to call on a specific date.

I understand that this may also be the practice at some other telco companies, but this is not how contracts normally work or should work between parties.

It is in the interest of Singaporeans that we develop healthy business practices even in the face of intense competition, and our regulators and consumer advocates should ensure that such unsavoury practices do not take root in our society.

Jeremy Teo Chin Ghee (Dr)