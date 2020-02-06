Forum: Teachers need to take care of their own mental health

According to a study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Singapore teachers work an estimated 46 hours per week - the seventh-most hardworking in the world.

Arriving early and clocking out late, teachers are tasked to not only provide quality education, but also play the role of pseudo-parents, tending to the behavioural and emotional needs of their students.

Parents today expect the best for their children and the best of our public education system, but at times fail to understand that their expectations can weigh heavily on teachers.

While practices differ in each school, many teachers are still tasked with time-consuming administrative duties. On multiple days of the week, time is spent overseeing co-curricular activities (CCAs) - even if experienced external coaches are present to safely conduct the CCA.

Ironically, teachers spend time preparing for their own commemorative ceremonies or even Teachers' Day celebrations. This is not to mention the added workload from the ongoing reforms in curriculum by the Ministry of Education, requiring teachers to revise and review one another's pedagogies.

Public educators who still choose to stay in the industry need to take care of their mental health. This goes beyond recognising the signs of burnout.

Teaching staff need to understand that it is okay to seek help - not only from one's family or colleagues, but also from one's superiors and professional counsellors, on issues that carry stigma, such as anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

Quality-of-life issues have to be addressed so that teachers are in the best form to do what they do best - educate.

Julian Sng Wei Meng