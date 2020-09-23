Forum: Tapping tech to boost access to justice

We thank Ms Lily Ong for her letter (Take long-term view in changes to justice system, Sept 17).

We agree with her that we should harness technology to enhance access to justice for court users. This is an ongoing effort that will not end with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The courts have been continually gathering feedback regarding the conduct of hearings via video conferencing.

However, we are not stopping with remote video hearings.

For example, the State Courts have already selectively introduced asynchronous hearings for certain cases such that for these hearings, e-mails can be used.

This removes the need to find a common time slot suitable for all parties. For more details, visit https://go.gov.sg/scrc2

The courts welcome feedback from court users on all aspects of our transformation and innovation journey.

Feedback can be submitted at https://go.gov.sg/courts-xform

Tan Ken Hwee,

Chief Transformation and Innovation Officer (Judiciary)