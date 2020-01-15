Forum: Tap top minds to formulate post-oil solutions

As many writers have pointed out, the writing in on the wall: The demand for oil will continue to decrease.

Singapore's oil industry accounts for billions of dollars each year.

Singapore needs to prepare itself for this change, as highlighted by Mr Tan Kok Tim (Vital to prepare for a post-oil economy, Jan 14).

This is easier said than done.

I don't think arguing about the issue in Parliament will give Singapore a solution.

Singapore needs to galvanise the whole nation and pick its best brains for a solution. The best way to do this is for the Government to gather all the top people in fields such as business, technology and education to seriously discuss and formulate a plan.

Technology changes very fast. It will not be easy to forecast the direction it will take.

The secret is to be aware, flexible and responsive. As the Chinese saying goes, Singapore needs to cross the river by feeling the stones.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)