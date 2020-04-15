Forum: Tap experience of laid-off professionals for SkillsFuture course content

I hope the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) can tap the working knowledge and experience of professionals who recently lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One way is to tap their experience as case studies for SkillsFuture participants.

These people (professionals, managers, executives and technicians as well as experienced workers such as senior bankers, for example) may have been laid off during the pandemic, and, out of desperation, are looking for any job that can help tide them through this rough period.

Hopefully, these professionals could be matched with current SkillsFuture content providers to refresh the programmes with their own working experience as case studies.

These professionals can pass their knowledge on to current SkillsFuture course participants, who may feel that the existing curriculum is outdated, given the current economic downturn.

MOM could provide an honorarium for those who are sharing their knowledge, and perhaps the polytechnics may consider hiring them as paid adjunct speakers who can advise the next batch of job seekers.

Much of the current content on the SkillsFuture platform was created before the pandemic and needs a revamp in view of the new economic and work landscape.

Those professionals would be paid for their efforts, and it would be more meaningful than a government payout.

I also hope SkillsFuture can be renamed as We-skills Future, to recognise that every Singaporean worker has a part to play in upgrading our national skill sets to weather this economic slowdown.

Colin Ong Tau Shien